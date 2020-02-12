Shop Monica’s Closet Now at Luxury Snob!

Happy Hump Day Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! We anticipate your week is going fashionably fabulous! Today’s Woman Crush Wednesday goes to the lovely songstress and diva Monica Denise.

The style Queen just announced a terrific team up with the glam brand Luxurysnob.

Luxurysnob is a premier online consignment boutique that offers impeccable pre-owned grandeur items and brands for your shopping pleasure. The phenomenal founder and CEO, Lynda O., created a perfect place for upscale retail therapy online in December 2013. Luxury Snob is definitely a tremendous fashion web boutique on the rise, adding celebrity goodies available to shop, including hand picked, top choices from their latest collaboration with Ms. Thang aka Monica.

Appropriately listed as “Monica’s Closet,” fashion lovers can now shop directly from the chic celebrity’s personal style selections. Monica is a favorite of Fashion Bomb Daily’s when it comes to what to wear and star studded contemporary style . Ms. Denise is definitely a trendsetter. Check out some of her impressive looks now from Instagram on Fashion Bomb Daily.

Monica’s elite wardrobe is serious business, just like Luxurysnob. “Authenticity is the cornerstone of Luxurysnob. They staff in-house professionals and apparel experts that ensure every item sold is 100% authentic and in Re-sellable condition.” Luxurysnob has a tedious and thorough process to ensure the authenticity of each and every piece they accept and what items they select to provide to their devoted clients.

You can be rest assured you will be overly satisfied with their high quality merchandise. Go to Luxurysnob to shop “Monica’s closet” now, and all the other exclusive couture finds available on their web page. You don’t have to go out, the best part is shopping from the comfort of your home, or any location you wish with the internet, you’re just a click away from simply the best in elite style!

Shop Monica’s Closet here.