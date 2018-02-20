Shop Fashion Nova for Cute Sets!

Visit Fashion Nova to shop up cute sets, perfect for daytime events on night on the town.



Miss Jackson showed off her abs in a crop top and matching pants.



Lira Galore looked pretty in pink for a chic date night look.



Chanel West Coast showed off her form in a check printed bandeau and skirt.



Lastly, Darnell Nicole skewed sporty in an off the shoulder top and a skirt, paired with sneakers.

Whether or dressy or casual, you're sure to look bomb!

What do you think?