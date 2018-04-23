Shop BΔK Products Inspired By Beyoncé’s Epic Coachella Performance For A Limited Time

Were you one of the 450,000 viewers at home watching Beyoncé’s epic Beychella performance go down? Well, good news! For a limited time, Beyonce is selling merchandise inspired by her custom Balmain pieces, without the high ticket price. The collection includes hoodies with the official Beychella crest featuring the Egyptian bust, black panther, black power fist, and the buzzing bee, BΔK tops, windbreakers, shorts, and more.

Prices start at $40 for the tee’s and bandana ‘s and go up at $115 for the hoodies. A steal! Who doesn’t want to be apart of an official Beyonce sorority, right?!

If you’re feeling these pieces you only have a limited time to purchase, 29 days to be exact. So grab those coins and stock up on your BΔK threads here. Will you be shopping?