Shoe News: Rihanna’s Final “So Stoned” Collection with Manolo Blahnik

We’ve spotted Rihanna’s luxurious Manolo Blahnik gladiator sandals in sultry ‘Wild Thoughts’ video, which was the biggest hint ever for her third and ending collaboration with the shoe line.

The daring sleek, chic collection that first launched last year was a hit! As well as the following collection. Even singer, JLo proved it as she rocked the “9 to 5” thigh-high boots in her “Ain’t Your Mama” video.

Now this last collection will be soft, yet bedazzled as it’s dubbed “So Stoned.” The four limited edition styles boast Swarovski crystal detailing.

The collection is expected to launch on July 6th, so keep your eyes peeled for these drool worthy beauties:



Behold, the Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandals that you may have adored in DJ Khaled’s music video ‘Wild Thoughts.’ Priced at $2,325.

These two-strap heeled mule gives off sexy and subtle vibes. It’s clear strap in the front of the shoe gives off a unique illusion.

Strappy high-heeled mule is for the simple chic lady. It’s not as crystalized like the rest of the collection, but, nonetheless still elegant.

The mid-heeled mule is bold in the front, yet peaceful all-around. This shoe is for the woman who doesn’t wear heels often but will slay any day in a short pump.

There are no specific dates yet on when the shoes will launch, but we will keep you updated. The collection will be sold in select Manolo Blahnik stores and online.

What are your thoughts on the final Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik collection?