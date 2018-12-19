Shoe Lust: Top 10 Shoes For This Party Season

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The holiday season is all about the parties, whether it’s the work parties, family gatherings and then of course, there is New Years Eve. The all important end of year party marking the start of a new chapter for everyone.

For a lot of fashionista’s out there, shoes are like kryptonite. Spending hours and hours dreaming about the perfect pair of Louboutin’s or Manolo’s. I’ve always been told a great pair of shoes can make or break an outfit. That could not be more true this time of year.

No matter what year embellished, crystal heels are a classic go-to when it comes to the perfect party shoe. We’ve rounded up our top 10 glittering, head-turning festive footwear to complete your holiday wish list.

Arguably the king of the embellished heel, these Manolo Blahnik Lurum Satin Embellished Slip-On Pump ($1,295) would be an elegant way to finish off any party dress. Available in Gray, Navy or Black on manoloblahnik.com
Simple yet effective, Jimmy Choo Bobbie Patent Leather Pumps ($1,050) Available in Black, Linen and Rosewood Mix Painterly Brocade on jimmychoo.com
These bold Slash Pumps from Balenciaga ($1,390) will surely attract all of the eyes in the room. Also available as a sandal or flats on balenciaga.com
These Cinderella-like beauties from Jimmy Choo is the perfect way to bring in the New Year when the clock strikes midnight. Avril Crystal Pumps ($4,595) available on jimmychoo.com
Look back at it. Tricia Velvet Embellished Sandal by Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,495 – now $748) available in Black and Red on giuseppezanotti.com
Celebrity favorite Sophia Webster goes a different direction by adding an ombre embellished heel. Rosalind Crystal Sandal ($450) is available in Red, Black, Blue, Pink and Gold. There are also glittery versions in Champagne or Navy on sophiawebster.com
Looking for something a little different? These Giuseppe Zanotti Celeste Crystal Boots ($1,395 – now $977) are a great way to look party-fabulous without sacrificing warm toes. Available in Black and Blue on giuseppezanotti.com 
Lady-like Jamala Satin Crystal Pump ($1,195) available in Emerald Green, Navy or White on manoloblahnik.com
Designer Amina Muaddi opted for an unique heel shape for Gilda Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals ($915) available on netaporter.com
Another Manolo Blahnik statement piece. Fibiona Crystal Buckle Mules ($995) available in Red, Black and White on manoloblahnik.com

Which party shoe is your favorite? What is your go-to designer shoe brand?
Image Credit : Net-a-Porter / @thefashionbugblog /@sophiawebster / @giuseppezanotti / @jimmychoo

