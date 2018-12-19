Shoe Lust: Top 10 Shoes For This Party Season

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The holiday season is all about the parties, whether it’s the work parties, family gatherings and then of course, there is New Years Eve. The all important end of year party marking the start of a new chapter for everyone.

For a lot of fashionista’s out there, shoes are like kryptonite. Spending hours and hours dreaming about the perfect pair of Louboutin’s or Manolo’s. I’ve always been told a great pair of shoes can make or break an outfit. That could not be more true this time of year.

No matter what year embellished, crystal heels are a classic go-to when it comes to the perfect party shoe. We’ve rounded up our top 10 glittering, head-turning festive footwear to complete your holiday wish list.

Which party shoe is your favorite? What is your go-to designer shoe brand?