Serena Willams Returns to NYFW with S by Serena 2020 Spring Collection In Conversation with Anna Wintor

New York Fashion Week stuns fashion lovers each and every year. The Spring 2020 edition countinuted the heartfelt and exciting tradition, with amazing fresh designers such as The Blonds NY, Veronica Beard and FE Noel just to name a few.

Tennis great Serena Williams also graced the fashion scene recently with her very popular clothing line simply called “ S by Serena.” The amazing power house mom, devoted wife, legendary athlete and business moguel decided to introduce her newest stylish clothing line at 2020’s Spring NYFW simply called S by Serena.

S by Serena is a collection women will continue to adore. The tennis champion is the definition of strong yet beautiful stylish sophistication. “Inspired by Williams’ passion for creating authentic connections, promoting individuality and inspiring confidence, the collection encapsulates chic versatility and empowers wearers to break-the-mold. Williams lanched the original S by Serena collection in 2018, and debuted it to the public for the 1st time at NYFW in September of 2019.”

This year Willams took an unconventional approach to display her collection and invited guests to Spring Studios along with the runway models. Serena invited all to sit with legendary style Queen Ann Wintour to discuss The S Serena Collection, as well as fashion, culture and lifestyle for today’s woman as a whole.

“I am constantly inspired by my travels and the people I get to meet along the way,” said Williams. “With this new collection, I want women wearing S Brand to feel like they can walk out of the door confident, sexy, and determined.“ Serena stated openly. She wanted to make sure all women can see reflections of themselves in magazines and online images to make sure all women are seen and know they are included and heard.

The ready to wear line has a catchy hashtag and phrase of #BeSeenBeHeard and features vegan leather, and faux fur to promote environmental awareness and also offers fun animal print and iridescent sequin pieces, and one model wore a cap sleeve all-sequin jumpsuit with cut-outs on the side, perfectly in line with today’s trends. To close the show, tennis star and friend of Serena, Caroline Wozniacki took center stage with a fitted crop top and midi skirt in giraffe print. You can shop this amazing collection now at Serena.com.