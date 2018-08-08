September 2018 Issues are All About Black Girl Magic: Beyonce on Vogue, Tiffany Haddish on Glamour, and More!

Tracee Ellis Ross on Elle, Beyonce on Vogue, Tiffany Haddish on Glamour: September Covers of Fashion magazines are all about Black Girl Magic!



Jounalist Lola Ogunnaike was the first the notice this trend, compiling a collage of magazines like Marie Claire, Ebony, and Net a Porter Magazine featuring their covergirls Zendaya, Issa Rae, and Lupita Nyong’o, respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter cast 18-year-old ‘Grownish’ star Yara Shahidi for their Cover.



Shape plucked Aja Naomi King.



The September issue is arguably one of the most important covers in the magazine world. In addition to housing hundreds of advertisements, the fashion heavy glossy is chock full of new trends in beauty and style. It is so key to the magazine business that Vogue made a documentary about the multi month process and pain it takes to put one together.



Representation of black women is typically rare. As Beyonce said in her Vogue article, “When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell.”



These multiple representations of brown beauties of various hues definitely portends a positive change in the industry.

What a wonderful move in the right direction!

We’re definitely here for positive imagery and multiple instances showcasing the beauty of diversity.

What do you think?