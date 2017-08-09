On the Scene: Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party with Zendaya in Vivetta, Yara Shahidi in Philosophy, Ashley Tisdale in Milly, and More!

Young stars came out to shine at last night’s Variety Power of Young Hollywood Party. Sequins, short cuts, and jeans all mixed and mingled on the black carpet.

Behold our favorite looks:



We don’t call Zendaya “Zenslaya” for nothing! The covergirl stole the show in a sparkly set from Vivetta’s Fall 2017 collection. Her and Law Roach are a match made in fashion heaven. They get it right every time!



A simple Marchesa LBD was the call for Chloe Moretz.



Ashley Tisdale cut a fine form in a bow adorned, cut out strapless frock from Milly’s Fall 2017 collection.



Skai Jackson stays on a red carpet! She opted for black separates from H&M and Stuart Weitzman sandals.



The ever gorgeous Yara Shahidi kept her look summery and colorful in Philosphy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring 2017.



Storm Reid sported cute braids, along with an Undercover Fall 2017 top, Phillip Lim pants, and Schutz shoes.



Ashton Sanders is spunky! He showed off his style in a cow printed Calvin Klein jacket. Alright, young man!



Could Chloe and Halle get any more beautiful? The sisters shined in sheer, corseted ensembles.



A corset was also on the menu for Rita Ora, show rocked all black with her signature red lip.



Lastly, black was a popular choice for the night. Olympian Gabby Douglas shined in a black jumpsuit with a crystal embellished belt.

Peep more fab looks in the gallery above.

Which ensemble is your favorite?

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.