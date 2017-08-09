On the Scene: Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party with Zendaya in Vivetta, Yara Shahidi in Philosophy, Ashley Tisdale in Milly, and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
rita ora Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+If3fRB8fHiax

chloe and halle Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+wHn16D2WmsFx

ashton sanders Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+tKn-eATJcifx

storm reid undercover phillip lim schutz Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+QV2Ixsh9Qfvx

yara shahidi philolsophy Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+g-h6x-aspe0x

skai jackson h&m Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+ORi1IX0s51kx

ashley tisdale milly Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+r9SopqOXMjmx

chloe moretz marchesa Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+Hxfi-kh-2OYx

Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party with Zendaya in Vivetta, Yara Shahidi in Philosophy, Ashley Tisdale in Milly, and More! Zendaya+Coleman+Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+xvlzglFqrZux

Veronica Dunne Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+X_7DGs6QVoQx

Landry Bender Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+rD9reSYNjKDx

Eris Baker Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+nR6k5LkhzE7x

Hannah Zelle Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+fkxad7iqU19x

Jordyn Jones Variety+Power+Young+Hollywood+Arrivals+bGS-T8fRoAix

Young stars came out to shine at last night’s Variety Power of Young Hollywood Party. Sequins, short cuts, and jeans all mixed and mingled on the black carpet.
Behold our favorite looks:

We don’t call Zendaya “Zenslaya” for nothing! The covergirl stole the show in a sparkly set from Vivetta’s Fall 2017 collection. Her and Law Roach are a match made in fashion heaven. They get it right every time!

A simple Marchesa LBD was the call for Chloe Moretz.

Ashley Tisdale cut a fine form in a bow adorned, cut out strapless frock from Milly’s Fall 2017 collection.

Skai Jackson stays on a red carpet! She opted for black separates from H&M and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

The ever gorgeous Yara Shahidi kept her look summery and colorful in Philosphy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring 2017.

Storm Reid sported cute braids, along with an Undercover Fall 2017 top, Phillip Lim pants, and Schutz shoes.

Ashton Sanders is spunky! He showed off his style in a cow printed Calvin Klein jacket. Alright, young man!

Could Chloe and Halle get any more beautiful? The sisters shined in sheer, corseted ensembles.

A corset was also on the menu for Rita Ora, show rocked all black with her signature red lip.

Lastly, black was a popular choice for the night. Olympian Gabby Douglas shined in a black jumpsuit with a crystal embellished belt.
Peep more fab looks in the gallery above.
Which ensemble is your favorite?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

