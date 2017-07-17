On The Scene: Russell Simmons’ Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation Art for Life 2017 With Cynthia Erivo in Dior, Elle Varner in Carmen Marc Valvo, and more!

The annual Art for Life benefit, hosted by Russell Simmons’ Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation went down this past weekend in the Hamptons!

Take a look at the event’s illustrious attendees:



Cynthia Erivo showed off toned arms in a pop pink Dior dress and multicolored sandals. She is stunning!



She grabbed a pic with host Russell Simmons, and Honoree, President of Consumer Beauty Division, Coty Esi Eggleston Bracey. Loving the colors here.



Former BET exec Stephen Grant Hill skewed Hamptons chic in a white suit.



Miss Lawrence topped a printed Kimono with Gucci Pineapple Sunglasses.



Elle Varner was the lady in red in a Carmen Marc Valvo gown.



Soledad O’Brien slipped on an LBD and snazzy sandals.



Black was also the call for Star Jones who got flirty with a feather trimmed cocktail.



Aoki and Ming Lee are all grown up! They looked gorgeous in red floral printed gowns.



Lastly, Red in definitely Gizelle Bryant’s color! She was stunning in a red gown.

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: Getty