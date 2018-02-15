On The Scene: New York Fashion Week Street Style + Interviews

New York Fashion Week is winding down, but we hit the streets to see what bombers and bombshells were on the scene. Outfitted in over the top furs, bright colors, and more this season definitely brought out some of the most unique styles. Not only did we photograph the looks, but we spoke with show attendees about their Fashion Week experience and their personal style. Get into it below!

Pantsuits are absolutely in! Stylist, @_stixxinthecity_ was chic in a tailored pink suit with bloody shoes to match. This is how you do New York Fashion Week!

What style advice would you give your younger self?

“I would actually tell my younger self to wear what you want to wear, how you want to wear it, and when you want to wear it because people are going to judge you anyway. You might as well look great for the judge!

What was your favorite show this season? Why?

Honestly, I have to say The Blonds won my favorite show of the season! The embellishment, the edgy minimalism of the presentation setup, and letting the garments speak for themselves stole it all!

It was all about making a statement with bright fur for @theanayal8ter, and I must say she did that! Pairing her pink and green furs with the season’s trendy embellished boots made for a great look.

Who are you wearing?

The fur coat us from BDonnas, an online boutique based in Dallas and my boots are Steve Madden!

What do you love about fashion week? What do you hate?

I love seeing new collections and what’s about to be in style. I hate the confusion on getting in and seated [laughs]. Otherwise, New York Fashion Week is an experience every fashionista should experience.

Bombshell @hajra_aaa opted for pastel colors in a mesh trench and a turban while on her way to shows. Accessorizing with a miniature fish-bowl shaped bag and pink flowers, she gave the streets a subtle feminine style.

Describe your style in 5 words.

I would describe my style as fashion forward, yet timeless, modest, simple, and feminine.

What style advice would you give to your younger self?

I would advise my younger self to not copy others, don’t try hard to fit in, just be comfortable with who you are and how you look, and just be yourself!

Hot Wheels overload! @iammadisonrose posed in a race car inspired look an definitely gave it her own twist.

What do you spend the most on when shopping?

Shoes! Easily. Confidence us an equation of self love and a fierce strut—beautiful shoes anchor a strut.

What was your favorite moment this Fashion Week?

It’s a tie between Philipp Plein’s pop up shop and LaQuan Smith’s show. Both designers are incredible for very different reasons. They use glitz and glitter in very different ways and both appreciate music deeply. I’m a musician so I need great tunes.

Hello maximalism! @kingofstyleny made a statement with accessories like his gold-toe sneakers, leather zip fedora, and fur stole. Bomb!

What’s your favorite part of Fashion Week?

My favorite part of NYFW are the designers showing for the first time. There’s something about their willingness to risk it all and not be muted by the fashion industry. That excites me!

What’s do you splurge on when shopping?

My favorite splurge is tied between my $1,200 Martone cycling bike or my$400 hardware style zip-hard leather fedora hat. I’m something of a hat connoisseur, so I feel you can’t skim when it comes to a stylish, yet timeless hat.

Here are some more looks we caught outside of Spring Studios!

Who had your favorite look?

Photos by Jaelin McGull