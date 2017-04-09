On the Scene: The Fate of the Furious New York City Premiere with June Ambrose in LaQuan Smith, Serayah in LaQuan Smith and Seville Michelle, Laura Govan, and More!

The Fate of the Furious NYC Premiere was star-studded! The film’s cast, our favorite stylists, actresses, style stars, and more were in attendance.

Check out the night’s looks:

June Ambrose smoldered in a black leather jacket, lace cami, $350 LaQuan Smith Black Claire PVC Mini Skirt, and $650 LQS PVC Thigh-High Boots from the brand. Her sultriest look by far, I lived for this.

Serayah was clad in a long-sleeve, zipper accented LaQuan Smith LBD and a $367 Seville Michelle Maritime Rose Necklace—alongside musician Ohana Bam. Hot!

Laura Govan debuted longer hair. Hot! or Hmm…? She shimmered and sparkled in a red sequin Wilfredo Gerardo halter jumpsuit. I need this in my closet!

Nathalie Emmanuel was angelic in a white, sheer skirt gown with a feather stole. Gorgeous, no?

Michelle Rodriguez went glam in a strapless silver Vivienne Westwood Couture gown. She’s never looked better.

Tyrese, Vin Diesel, and Ludacris were all smiles for the evening!

Mommy-to-be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham were easily one of the night’s best dressed and best looking couples! I loved her simple, yet chic one-shoulder slit Brandon Maxwell LBD and his striped suit.

A sheer embellished Dior LBD was on the style agenda for Charlize Theron. She’s always flawless.

Jackie Cruz flaunted her toned gams in a long-sleeve, metallic mini dress and thigh-high boots. This was fab.

Elsa Pataky went bold in a form-fitting coral frock. Hot!

Jen Morillo was the lady in red, slipping on a strapless gown in the fiery hue.

I haven’t seen Shaggy in awhile! He kept it casual at the premiere in aviators, a cool black leather jacket, graphic t-shirt, cargo trousers, and high-top kicks. Great look!

Mia King was a blue dream, layering a cobalt fur over a navy slip mini dress. Fly, am I right?

Maria Menounos channeled Kim K in a black suede cap, black fur coat, black cutout dress, and gold booties.

Thoughts on the premiere’s looks?