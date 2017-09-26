On the Scene: The Dior Spring 2018 Fashion Show with Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Palermo, and More!

As is requisite at this point each season, Dior’s Spring 2018 fashion show front row was star-studded. Though I was hoping for an appearance from Rihanna, the rest of the ladies in attendance surely brought the glamour.

Check out the show’s front row ensembles:

Winnie Harlow layered a suede trench over a shimmering catsuit. Hot!

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on

Jasmine Sanders flaunted her mile-long gams in a flirty LBD.

Olivia Palermo offset black accents with checkered trousers. I live for her style!

Emily Ratajkowski was white hot in a bustier LWD with a sultry slit.

Aimee Song toughened up a lively, printed dress with black leather boots. Cute, no?

Camila Coelho kept it flirty in a sheer, embroidered skirt.

Negin Mirsalehi was 70’s chic in a sheer maxi dress and suede coat. This was fab!

Susie Bubble layered it on in an embroidered, cropped shearling jacket, graphic t-shirt, striped pants, and swiss dot flats.

Nicole Warne uplifted a simple, black and white ‘fit with a floral embroidered coat. So chic.

Who had your favorite look at the show?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene: Chanel’s Fall 2017 Couture Fashion Show with Tracee Ellis Ross, Pharrell Williams, Julianne Moore, and More! On the Scene: The Dior Cruise 2018 Show with Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Jhene Aiko, and More! Show Review: Dior Spring 2018 Show Review: Pringle of Scotland Fall 2017 Show Review: Saint Laurent Fall 2017

  • Instagram

    • Shares