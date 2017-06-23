On the Scene: Debra Lee’s Pre-BET Awards Party with Tammy Rivera in Diane von Furstenberg, Tamar Braxton in Dolce & Gabbana, Lil Mama in Dint, and More!

The BET Awards are this Sunday, Jun 25th! Debra Lee and BET execs celebrated the impending festivities with a pre-party attending by loads of our faves.
Take a look:
Raise your hand if Real Housewives of Potomac is your guilty pleasure? Cast member Gizelle Bryant shined in a gold sequined mini dress. Her beauty is undeniable.
Fitness guru Jeanette Jenkins showed off her stems in a blue lace jumpsuit.
We’re fans of Justine Skye! The Rocnation crooner wore a look from Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection.
Laz Alonso represented for the fellas in a red accented ensemble.
BET Awards host Leslie Jones kept her look casual in jeans and Gucci sneakers.
Lil Mama’s new team is on fire! She looked Bomb in a Dint Official dress and Cesare Paciotti sandals.
Mona Scott Young went monochrome in a green set. She looks great!
Remy Ma worked a $1,800 Gucci Web ruffled dress.
Rotimi looked cool in a blue suit.
Political activist Angela Rye kept it simple in a red shift.
BET Executive Connie Orland sizzled in a Cavalli look and Azzedine Alaia sandals.
Garcelle Beauvais uplifted a navy suit with a Chanel pin.
Tammy Rivera added a red belt to a Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit. She added extra flourish with Dsquared2 accessories.
Bryshere Gray always looks great!
Lastly, Yandy Smith showed some leg in a high slit creation.
Looks like fun times!
Who are you excited to see on the red carpet?
Images: ATLpics