On the Scene: Debra Lee’s Pre-BET Awards Party with Tammy Rivera in Diane von Furstenberg, Tamar Braxton in Dolce & Gabbana, Lil Mama in Dint, and More!

The BET Awards are this Sunday, Jun 25th! Debra Lee and BET execs celebrated the impending festivities with a pre-party attending by loads of our faves.
Take a look:

Raise your hand if Real Housewives of Potomac is your guilty pleasure? Cast member Gizelle Bryant shined in a gold sequined mini dress. Her beauty is undeniable.

Fitness guru Jeanette Jenkins showed off her stems in a blue lace jumpsuit.

We’re fans of Justine Skye! The Rocnation crooner wore a look from Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Laz Alonso represented for the fellas in a red accented ensemble.

BET Awards host Leslie Jones kept her look casual in jeans and Gucci sneakers.

Lil Mama’s new team is on fire! She looked Bomb in a Dint Official dress and Cesare Paciotti sandals.

Mona Scott Young went monochrome in a green set. She looks great!


Remy Ma worked a $1,800 Gucci Web ruffled dress.

Rotimi looked cool in a blue suit.

Political activist Angela Rye kept it simple in a red shift.

BET Executive Connie Orland sizzled in a Cavalli look and Azzedine Alaia sandals.

Garcelle Beauvais uplifted a navy suit with a Chanel pin.


Tammy Rivera added a red belt to a Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit. She added extra flourish with Dsquared2 accessories.

Bryshere Gray always looks great!

Lastly, Yandy Smith showed some leg in a high slit creation.
Looks like fun times!

Who are you excited to see on the red carpet?
