On the Scene: Debra Lee’s Pre-BET Awards Party with Tammy Rivera in Diane von Furstenberg, Tamar Braxton in Dolce & Gabbana, Lil Mama in Dint, and More!

The BET Awards are this Sunday, Jun 25th! Debra Lee and BET execs celebrated the impending festivities with a pre-party attending by loads of our faves.

Take a look:



Raise your hand if Real Housewives of Potomac is your guilty pleasure? Cast member Gizelle Bryant shined in a gold sequined mini dress. Her beauty is undeniable.



Fitness guru Jeanette Jenkins showed off her stems in a blue lace jumpsuit.



We’re fans of Justine Skye! The Rocnation crooner wore a look from Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection.



Laz Alonso represented for the fellas in a red accented ensemble.



BET Awards host Leslie Jones kept her look casual in jeans and Gucci sneakers.



Lil Mama’s new team is on fire! She looked Bomb in a Dint Official dress and Cesare Paciotti sandals.



Mona Scott Young went monochrome in a green set. She looks great!



Remy Ma worked a $1,800 Gucci Web ruffled dress.



Rotimi looked cool in a blue suit.



Political activist Angela Rye kept it simple in a red shift.



BET Executive Connie Orland sizzled in a Cavalli look and Azzedine Alaia sandals.



Garcelle Beauvais uplifted a navy suit with a Chanel pin.



Tammy Rivera added a red belt to a Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit. She added extra flourish with Dsquared2 accessories.



Bryshere Gray always looks great!



Lastly, Yandy Smith showed some leg in a high slit creation.

Looks like fun times!



Who are you excited to see on the red carpet?

Images: ATLpics