On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire London Sponsored by Popfresh

Happy Tuesday!

The first ever Cocktails with Claire London went down this past Sunday, September 17th! Bloggers, fashionistas, and FBD enthusiasts gathered at 17 Hobart Place to sip cocktails, network, and fraternize!



Grace Senyomo of Popfresh invited yours truly over to the U.K. for our networking extravaganza. Part 1 comprised a VIP brunch at Duck & Waffle.



I enjoyed chatting with Denise of thing” target=”_blank”>Moixa Clothing, Folake aka Flaykie, Adel of CurvySwanbyAdel, V Shape Baddie, and Chenai.



In between events, I flew to the Versus Versace show…



Then, it was time for the main event! I enjoyed meeting and chatting with loads of British Bombshells.



You guys showed up and showed out!



@SchoyMontana rocked a Zara blazer dress and metallic boots.



@MamaYets was a breathe of fresh air in a colorful dress by Boohoo.



@JustMoiFashion rocked a striped look by River Island.



@ShakailaElise worked an off the shoulder orange top and jeans.



A Chanel bag was the perfect accent to this smart look.



Lastly, a cozy sweater dress played well with chic booties.

After taking pix, we sat down for a Q & A. As always, we talked about setting goals, the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, and how to balance work and career.

For the day, I wore a striped top and skirt by Diane von Furstenberg, along with Prada sandals.



Can you believe I’m still juggling jet lag? But with loads of coffee (and some rest), I hope to be back to my regular self. Next stop, Milan!

Apparently there aren’t tons of similar networking events in the U.K., so we’re game to do more, maybe even next February! And my Parisian fashionistas, I’ll be touching down on the 22nd. Let me know if y’all to have a quick get together. Appelles-moi!





Until then, what did you think of the style at our first Cocktails with Claire in Europe?



Images: Seun Olorin

*Special thanks to Grace, Denise, Adel, Chenai, Folake, and V Shape Baddie. Also, thank you to vendor, Kahmune. Contribute to their Kickstarter here.