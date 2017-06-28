On The Scene: Bossip x WE TV Best Dressed Awards featuring Tammy Rivera in Kenzo, Tiny in Fashion Nova, Rasheeda in Chanel and more!

All of the hot reality television stars and their mothers (and daughters) assembled at the Bossip x We TV Best Dressed Awards last night in Atlanta.  Of course we have the run-down on some of the hottest looks of the night so let’s jump right into it!

Tammy Rivera looked cute and sporty in a $186 Kenzo graphic print shirt and $52 logo print track pants.  To bring the colors out in her ensemble she added some pink pumps and a lime green mini bag to the mix.

Tamika “Tiny” Harris was pretty in a satin pink midi dress by Fashion Nova and mirrored silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

The Boss chick herself, Rasheeda, wore a Chanel top and carried a $4,000 Chanel Metiers crossbody d’art bag.

Toya Wright kept it sexy in a lace Zara dress, an Agent Provocateur bra, Stuart Weitzman boots, a BCBG belt, while carrying a Chanel bag.

Sheree Whitfield wore an ankle length black skirt paired with a see-through lace top.

 

Reginae Carter was all smiles in a Topshop flower print skirt and matching bustier top.

Zonnique kept her style simple in a tan midi dress and ankle strap sandals while carrying a Louis Vuitton purse.

Gary with Da Tea played it different in a psychedelic print suit adorned with a purple tie.

Cynthia Bailey showed some skin in this black lace kimono and pants set.

Kenya Moore was vibrant in a purple, deep v-neck loose dress and gold sandals.

Mimi Faust outlined her sleek physique in a black jumper accented with gold jewelry.

Quad opted for a colorful BCBG body con dress and black patent leather ankle sandals.

Which celebrity had your favorite look for this event?

Samjah Iman



