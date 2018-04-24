On The Scene: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet Premiere with Angela Bassett in Mario Dice, Letitia Wright in Custom Prada, Zoe Saldana in Givenchy, and More!

Just a few months ago, Black Panther had the world wanting to travel to Wakanda in hopes that it was a real place. Well, this weekend the magical Marvel land will be brought to us on the big screen again in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Last night stars gathered on the red carpet for the long awaited film. Here were some of the hottest looks:

Chadwick Boseman represented for the Fashion Bomb Men looking dapper in a custom Prada suit styled with a color block button down, and Louboutin Home shoes. Hot!

Danai Gurira was a vision in a red embellished Zuhair Murad gown. She looked beautiful.

Angela Basset aka Queen of Wakanda kept it chic and sleek in a Mario Dice ensemble. Those sleeves are bomb!

Zoe Saldana opted for a white and black Givenchy plunging neck look. So simple, yet so chic— especially with the bow detailing at the waist.

Breakout star, Letitia Wright stunned in a custom Prada suit. The galaxy print mixed with the black tulle under the suit fit her personality so well. So fun and funky! She also debuted a new hairdo.



Lastly, Gwenyth Palthrow showed off her stems in a sparkling Retrofête frock. Cute!

What do you think of these red carpet looks?