On the Scene: The 2017 DVF Awards with Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, Kate Bosworth, and More!

The 2017 DVF Awards went down on Thursday night with our favorite actresses and activists in attendance—many whom are both, and so much more.

Let’s get into the attendees and honorees’ ensembles!

Tracee Ellis Ross chose a one-shoulder striped top and high-waist, white roomy trousers for the occasion.

Cynthia Erivo was a breath of fresh Spring air in a floral print, belted slit maxi dress from the brand. Hot!

Kate Bosworth shimmered and sparkled in a one-shoulder sequin colorblock DVF design. I live for her style.

Allison Williams sizzled in a black and white two-tone, off-the-shoulder flute hem dress. She’s never looked better!

Sequins were also on the style agenda for DVF and Karlie Kloss who slipped on glamorous dresses covered in the glistening detail. Gorgeous, no?

Sarah Jones was polished in a two-tone halter jumpsuit with a contrast tie sash.

Migrant & Refugee Children’s Legal Unit Founding Director Baljeet Sandhu couldn’t be missed in a long-sleeve, floral patterned gown. So pretty!

Iskra Lawrence chose a printed jumpsuit for the night. This was fab.

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?