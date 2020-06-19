Saweetie Wears Farradas Knits Pink, Blue, and Orange Halter Top and Mini Crochet Skirt Set and Sophia Webster Butterfly Sandals For “Tap In” Video Release Party

Saweetie recently released a video to her new single “Tap In” and she had a release party to celebrate! She posed with her boyfriend Quavo wearing a multicolored knitted “Garden Party” set by Farradas Knits.

The crochet set includes a halter top and mini skirt with color blocked hues of white, orange, and blue.

She paired the ensemble with Sophia Webster’s multi-metallic “Chiara” butterfly heeled sandals.

Hot! Saweetie certainly added her own swag to the look:

Hot! or Hmm…to those nails?

Get a similar set here and shop similar sandals below: