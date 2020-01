So we already have a date for our 2nd Annual Faby’s Awards! Save the date for Saturday, December 12th in New York City.

We will be celebrating the best of fashion, style, and beauty, toasting to a successful 2020 (just gonna claim it), and more. Benefit from our early bird price and get your tickets today at TheFabys.com.

Want to vend or sponsor? We’d love to have you! Email events@FashionBombDaily.com.

See you there!