Save the Date: Essence Fashion House February 13th in NYC

2020’s Spring New York Fashion Week is in full couture “bloom” once again! Fashion Bomb Daily is continuously on the scene of some of the hottest and fashion forward runway shows, street style photo shoots, and designer book signings. Stay tuned to our Instagram page, FBD, we promise to provide coverage you just can’t miss!

Essence Fashion House Talks

Part of the formidable festivities included is the esteemed Essence Fashion House. “Just in time for the 2020 Spring New York Fashion Week, ESSENCE Fashion HouseTM returns to celebrate and support the creative genius and talent of our community.” The highly anticipated event takes place February 13, 2020, from 12pm to 8:30pm. The Union West Events are located at 525 W. 28th Street, in of course, The Big Apple. RSVP here now!

Fashion show

Designer Showcase

The third installment of “Essence Fashion House” is closing out NYFW with a tremendous bang, as Essence celebrates 2020 with 50 years as a brand that has “kept Black style elevated like no other.” Essence Fashion House is calling all fashionistas to join them in the close of NYFW with the elevated celebration themed appropriately “All Things Black Style.”

Law Roach

Carlton Jones

Brandice Daniel



What to look forward to at Essence Fashion House?! There will be style “Talks” including masterclasses and conversations held by top fashion designers, influencers and industry heads, such as Law Roach. There will also be a designer showcase, fashion show, with style giants like Carlton Jones & Brandice Daniel. Hospitality is a must, conveniences will be readily available, such as coat checks, charging stations & more! You definitely want to be there to experience this phenomenal event in fashion.

Again, the fun goes down February 13th, 2020, from 12pm to 8:30p at 525 W. 28th Street. RSVP here now!