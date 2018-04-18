Save the Date: Conversations with Claire 2018 San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, New York and More!

Conversations with Claire is Coming to a town near you! Save the date for fashion, fun, and networking at its finest. Dates below:
San Francisco, April 28th
Houston, June 23rd
Atlanta, October 20th
New York, December 8th< /p>
Get your tickets to San Francisco here, Houston here, Atlanta here, and New York here.
RSVP now! Ticket prices increase as the date approaches.
Special guests will be announced soon!
Thank you to Conversations with Claire Sponsors Hair Are Us, Curls, Seagrams’ Escaped Spiked, Rayar Jeans and Martini & Rossi.
Want to sponsor, vend, or bring CWC to your town? Email Events@FashionBombDaily.com.
