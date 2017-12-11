Saturday December 16th: Fashion Bomb Daily’s Coat Drive at Harlem Capital Prep

Tis the season to give back! Fashion Bomb Daily and Claire Cares will be hosting a coat drive and wardrobe sale this Saturday December 16th from 1-4pm Harlem Capital Prep located at 1 E 104th St, New York, NY 10029!
The Entry fee: one coat that will go towards keeping a student warm this winter!
I, along with other influencers, will also be selling items from our closets, with proceeds going to the school!
The coat drive and wardrobe sale all go down this Saturday, December 16th from 1-4pm at Harlem Capital Prep located at 1 East 104th street. The goal is to collect 235 coats. I hope you guys can come through and spread the word!
If you can’t make it, the school is accepting coats Monday-Friday this week from 9am-3:30pm. If you’d like to donate, please visit CapitalPrepHarlem.Org.
