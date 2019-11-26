Safaree Wore a Sarar Usa Rose Pink Blazer & Vest and Erica Mena Wore a Karen’s Bag Official Rose Colored Dress with Feather Details to their Met Gala Themed Baby Shower

Safaree and Erica Mena are a match made in celebrity heaven. The two love birds celebrated the anticipation of the new edition to their family with a Met Gala themed baby shower. Many celebrities were in attendance including, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana and Dj Young Chow.
The lovely mom-to-be, Erica, wore a blush colored pink satin type gown, with a high slit, see through train & beautiful feather details on top by Karen’s Bag Official. The proud dad, Safaree was suited up with a tasteful rose pink blazer and matching vest by Sarar USA pairing it with satin white slacks and cognac colored dress shoes. What do you think of their looks!? Tell us in the comments! And make sure you RSVP for our 1st ever awards show, The Faby’s on December 13th, in New York City! Get your tickets here now!