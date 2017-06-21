Rock it or Knock it? Summer 2017’s Pool Slide Trend

Comfort is the new chic and pool slides are this summer’s must have staple. Blame the resurgence of the 90s style craze on Wild Thoughts crooner Rihanna. Since the introduction of her Fenty x Puma faux fur slides last Spring, the contemporary and versatile footwear has evolved into the easy and effortless go-to pick for one’s feet.

Luxury brands like Givenchy are definitely capitalizing on the slide craze, offering mink fur rubber slides to the eager masses. After all, they are fuzzy and fun to wear, and chances are some of your favorite celebrities have been spied sporting ’em.

Khloe Kardashian donned a pair of Duckie Confetti fox fur and rubber slides priced at $85 and up.



If you’re desirous of having more bang for your buck, Urban Outfitters offer their funky version called Luxe Furry pool slides for only $15.

Go for these $395 Luxury Hotel gold and white slides by Dolce & Gabbana.

You an always opt for this statement pair of $88 Anthropologie ‘South Parade Pom Pom” pool slides.

Pop sensation artist, Lil Yachty is enjoying life in his $190 Gucci Tricolor Pursuit Trek Stripes sandals .

Keep it pretty in pink in these fringe jelly slides called “Paseo” by Dirty Laundry for only $30.

Cute!

Here are just a few ways some celebs worked the trend:

Kim Kardashian kept it cozy in a robe, corset and Givenchy Mink Fur Slides.

Reality star, Rob Kardashian went for the all-black attire and kept it casual in his Givenchy Logo Rubber pool slides.

Rita Ora was seen sporting a white ensemble paired with the original $45 Adidas Originals Adilette.

Hailey Baldwin was seen resting her runway ready feet, adorned in a pair by Adidas.

And there it is! Pool slides are highly not going anywhere anytime soon. It’s been reported that Kanye West’s Yeezy line may release some Yeezy slides to the masses. Let’s just hope it’s before the summer ends!

What do you think about the pool slide trend?

Courtesy image from: The Snobette, Who What Wear and E! News