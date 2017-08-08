Rihanna’s Best Bejeweled Crop Over /Kadooment Day Costumes

You can take the girl out of Barbados, but you can’t take Barbados out of the girl!

No matter how high her star rises, Rihanna always makes it a point to return to her home country and participate in Cropover, their version of Carnival. She is a full and avid participant, slipping on bejeweled bikinis, headdresses, and dancing all night long.



Lauren Austin of the Aura Experience is a frequent collaborator, and created most of the looks below.

Get into her best ensembles:

1. 2011



In 2011, the Good Girl Gone Bad set it off in red, slipping on two piece, a well placed crown, and a punch of red lipstick.



2. 2013



In 2013, Rihanna sidled up to all white, skewing angelic with angel wings. Diamanté embellishments decorated her barely there bikini, whose light beautifully reflected off her gorgeous face.



Get into that glow! Clear sunglasses blocked the blazing sun. This look was bomb!



3. 2015



Rihanna flexed her form in a Lauren Austin creation, inspired by the Mockingjay costume from The Hunger Games. No look is complete without a feathery headdress, wings, and copious gold jewelry.



5. 2017



This year welcomed turquoise tresses and a two piece by Aura Experience.



Sparkly tights by D Bleudazzled and sneakers completed her sexy, festive look.



Her picture is at 18,000 likes…and counting. Way to break the internet, Rih!

Which costume was your fave?