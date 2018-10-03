Rihanna Wears Versace Snake Print Dress and Christian Louboutin Pumps to the Sydney Fenty Beauty Sephora Launch

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! She celebrated the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event at Sephora in Sydney, Australia wearing a snake printed look from Versace’s Spring 2019 Menswear collection:

Ankle strap Christian Louboutin heels decorated her feet. Gotta have those!
Her exact look wasn’t modeled on the runway, though you can see the inspiration with this printed ensemble from the runway, topped off by the same bucket hat.

Her So Kate pumps are custom and finished with a double strap.

Hot!
What do you think of her look?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares