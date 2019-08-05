Rihanna Was Pretty In Pink in Custom David Laport At The 2019 Crop Over Festival In Barbados

Bad gal Rihanna was a pretty in pink dream at 2019 Crop Festival which was held in Barbados! Earlier today, the beauty and fashion mogul made an appearance at her home country’s annual festival to celebrate their Kadooment Day. As usual, Rihanna gave us yet another look that had us shook!
Rihanna wore a custom David Laport pink feathered look with Midnight 00 ankle strap pumps, Camilla Dietz Bergeron diamond earrings, Lynn Ban bracelets, and Gucci oval-shaped crystal embellished sunglasses.
Her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, pulled together another unforgettable look which has Rihanna resembling a cotton candy dream. The bad gal never disappoints!