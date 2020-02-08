Rihanna Launches Fenty Collection at Bergdorf Goodman During NYFW: Exclusive Video

Last night, Rihanna joined editors, friends and fans for the launch party for Fenty at Bergdorf Goodman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: The CT and Rihanna attend as Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Though only a handful of pieces from her line were on display, Rihanna’s acted as the perfect model for the line, wearing an orange Fenty ensemble for the occasion.

Guests nibbled on Hors d’oeuvres, imbibed spirits, and vibed to beats by DJ Kitty Cash.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: DJ Kitty Cash performs as Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Coco and Breezy attends as Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Check out a bit of video we captured from the proceedings (yes, we were in the building).

While Fenty was previously only available in a few select retailers and online, we can now shop Fenty shoes and Swag on 5th ave in 57th Street in NYC. Bomb!

