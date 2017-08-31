Rihanna Drops New Fenty x Puma Cleated Platform Sneakers

Rihanna dropped two-color ways of her newest Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper platform today.

Rihanna kept it simple (for now), as the all-new style comes in a solid black, and a camel tone color.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the funky new style is available on puma.com , select Puma stores, Urban Outfitters, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Titolo. Also including Madison Shoes online, Rihanna Daily (@RihannaDailyconfirmed.

The new styles are available for $160 a pop.

Take a look at the new style and colors below:

Don’t wait last minute to cop a pair!

 

What do you think?

 

Images by: @RihannaDailyhighsnobiety.com

