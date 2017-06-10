Rihanna Announces Her Fenty Beauty Makeup and Cosmetic Line

Rihanna just can’t stop winning! The singer kills the red carpet with her statement looks and has fashionista’s obsessing over her clothing, Fenty Puma. And, she recently announced that she will be releasing her first cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty, this Fall. The trendy singer continues to put in “work, work, work” behind the scenes.



Rihanna posted the below photo a few days ago, announcing the brand’s Fall 2017 release.



The brand’s tag line is “The New Generation of Beauty” and according to per the brand’s fan page @FentyBeauty on Instagram, all of the products will be available in Sephora. According to HarpersBazaar.com, the first product drop of the line will be a holographic lip product used backstage at the Fenty x Puma Spring 2017 runway show.



With Rihanna’s loyal fan base, there is no doubt that Fenty Beauty will be one of the hottest make-up brands when fall arrives. If the beauty line is anything like her fashion line, it’ll be sold out in no time so be on the lookout for her cosmetics when the summer starts to come to a close. The cosmetic line’s website is live and for now you can sign up on the mailing list here.