Review: Cong Tri SS20 Collection for NYFW

As one of the most monumental weeks in fashion comes to a close, we were able to witness Nguyen Cong Tri’s New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 collection that was totally worth the wait! Talk about bittersweet. Let’s get into the looks.



If it’s one thing that makes fashion so interesting, it’s the various elements of life transpired through clothes. Between colors that emulate nature and the freedom of it all that’s garnished in every stitch, the beauty of Spring has surely magnified itself through Cong Tri’s collection.



We’re transitioned through time by color and structure, and jaw-dropping construction of pieces with an enlivened style that looks so effortless. Like cool winds of spring and the calming weather of midnight in summer, Cong Tri’s simple silhouettes in white and black are purposefully breathable in style. The light material of satin and sheer feels fresh.



But much like the seasons and the passing of days, the subtle color palette of black and white, is wickedly transitioned to bright colors of pink, blue, yellow and other various color tones. Look after look of sharp shoulders and floor-length garments contained Cong Tri signature touch of making his pieces fluid in motion on the runway. How breathtaking! What say you, Bombers and Bombshells? Comment your thoughts below!

