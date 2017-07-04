Happy 4th of July! Celebrate with These Sales!

Happy Independence Day! There’s a lot to do for the 4th –attend barbecues, go to the beach, watch fireworks, the list goes on. Our favorite thing to do? Shop the sales! Check out a few deals from our favorite retailers:

ASOS

Asos is one of the leading online retailers and they have a special 4th of July sale.

$50 off $200 with code FREE50

$70 off $250 with code FREE70

$100 off $350 with code FREE100

Along with these promo codes they have up to 70% off of their sale items.

Steve Madden

25% off and Free Shipping with code Fireworks

Net-A-Porter

Up to 70% off of designer clothing and accessories

H&M

Clothing starting as low as $4 and up to 70% off of sale clothing

Free shipping over $40 with code 0040

Urban Outfitters 

Extra 30% off sale items online and 40% off sale items in store

Forever 21

Buy one get one free on all sale items with code BOGOFREE

Lord & Taylor

25% off clearance & 20% off of regular-priced items and sale items with code FOURTH

Up to 60% off of women’s swimwear

Bloomingdales

Sign up for e-mail or shop in store for Deal Reveal for code for 40-70% off of sale items

Eloquii

Select clothes starting at $19 with code GOFOURTH

J. Crew

30% off entire purchase with code HOORAY

River Island

20% off entire purchase with code 4THJULY

Zara

All clothing and accessories starting at 50% off in store and online
Happy Shopping! Which deals will you be taking advantage of?

Photos Courtesy of Pinterest

Asia Milia Ware

Wait! There's More!

Fashion Tribute: Michael Jackson Ashley Graham Becomes the First Curvy Model to Walk for Michael Kors Collection + the Rest of the Fall 2017 Model Line-up Fashion News: Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Showcases 50 Years of Black Girl Magic and Style ASOS and MTV’s New Partnership Pays Homage to 80’s Street Style Forever 21 Sues Gucci Over Their Stripes

  • Instagram

    • Shares