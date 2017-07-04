Happy 4th of July! Celebrate with These Sales!

Happy Independence Day! There’s a lot to do for the 4th –attend barbecues, go to the beach, watch fireworks, the list goes on. Our favorite thing to do? Shop the sales! Check out a few deals from our favorite retailers:
Asos is one of the leading online retailers and they have a special 4th of July sale.
$50 off $200 with code FREE50
$70 off $250 with code FREE70
$100 off $350 with code FREE100
Along with these promo codes they have up to 70% off of their sale items.
25% off and Free Shipping with code Fireworks
Up to 70% off of designer clothing and accessories
Clothing starting as low as $4 and up to 70% off of sale clothing
Free shipping over $40 with code 0040
Extra 30% off sale items online and 40% off sale items in store
Buy one get one free on all sale items with code BOGOFREE
25% off clearance & 20% off of regular-priced items and sale items with code FOURTH
Up to 60% off of women’s swimwear
Sign up for e-mail or shop in store for Deal Reveal for code for 40-70% off of sale items
Select clothes starting at $19 with code GOFOURTH
30% off entire purchase with code HOORAY
20% off entire purchase with code 4THJULY
All clothing and accessories starting at 50% off in store and online
Happy Shopping! Which deals will you be taking advantage of?
