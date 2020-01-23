Remy Ma Slays at Erica Mena and Safaree’s Wedding in a Red Feathered Karen Sabag Couture Gown!

Remy Ma, who frequently choses Karen Sabag’s couture pieces, does it yet again, and this slay has us all seeing red.

This “designer/client” relationship is goals! Remy raves on social media, “Every woman needs atleast 5 #KarenSabag dresses- I loveeee you!!! The fashion world ain’t ready for you. @RedCarpetKiller” This was in response to Karen’s statement “You are the perfect canvas to my art.”

She has worn her designs to the BET awards, the Grammy’s and even while renewing her vows. I think we can say that Karen Sabag is Remy Ma’s go to girl!









OK, now lets get to what you came for. This red feathered floor length dress! As if the color red isn’t striking enough, Karen gave this dress the right amount of volume to stop any show. The sheer material seen all over gives the dress its sexy, while the feathers, strategically placed, provides coverage.

The straps of this sleeveless dress are sheer and the bust has a sequin embellishment.