So we’re coming to Atlanta on Saturday, October 13th!
The dress code is #LogoLove which means you guys can wear Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Karl Kani, Muehleder, Baby Phat, Sean John…whatever you like!
Remy Ma looked ready for the festivities for a recent photoshoot in a $620 Gucci Guccify Yourself Tee, jean shorts, a fanny pack, and $1,790 Monogram over the knee boots:
Her simple tee features a snake cast in ivory pink and the phrase “Guccify Yourself.”
Her canvas over-the-knee boots also come in a brown/beige colorway.
Get her pieces at Gucci.com.
Would you splurge?
*Our Atlanta event is gonna be super bomb! Be sure to RSVP now at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.
Remy Ma Shows Her #LogoLove in Gucci’s Guccify Yourself Tee, Fanny Pack, and Monogram Boots + RSVP to CWC Atlanta!
So we’re coming to Atlanta on Saturday, October 13th!