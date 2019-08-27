Regina Carter Showed Off Her Sporty Side In A Fashion Nova Lounge Set

Reginae Carter always slays the latest trends by rocking incredibly stylish pieces like her famous two-piece sets! Regina recently rocked a pink lounge set from Fashion Nova, giving us a taste of her sporty style.
Reginae wore Fashion Nova’s “Making A Statement” Lounge Set which is also available in two other color ways. The set features a crop jacket and shorts made of windbreaker material. The “Making A Statement” Lounge Set also caters to our curvy babes as it offers sizes up to 3X! For $46.99, you can take on your errands in style.