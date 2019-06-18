Regina Carter Kept It Chic In A Fashion Nova Three-Piece Set

Reginae Carter is a frequent styler of Fashion Nova’s items as she often appears in pieces by them along with a designer bag or accessory. She gave us the ultimate vacay look in a recent pic wearing a three-piece Fashion Nova set.

Reginae worked the “A Trip That Never Ends” 3-Piece Set from Fashion Nova, available on the site for $39.99. The three pieces to the set consist of the following: a bandeau top, shorts, and a kimono. Made of polyester and spandex, the set is stretchy yet fitting for different body types. No wonder it is called “A Trip That Never Ends”, it features an abstract paint strokes design which fosters that ultimate island vacay vibes.

Summer is here and we know you guys are catching flights to live your best lives, so shop this set and leave all eyes on you on your next vacation!