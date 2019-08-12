On the Scene: Convos With Claire LA Featuring Special Guests Tami Roman, Michael Costello, EJ King, Ty Hunter, Rachel Roff, Sponsored by Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, and Deleon Tequila!

This Saturday, our highly anticipated networking event went down in the city where it is always sunny and lively…we brought Convos With Claire back to Los Angeles! Missed the festivities? Don’t worry, we’re going to catch you up on what went down in LA for Convos With Claire.

Claire With Tami Roman

As you know, Convos With Claire provides fashion, networking, and panel discussions for those interested into breaking into fashion or simply curious as to how the industry works. Claire Sulmers gathers her fashion friends from the corresponding cities where Convos With Claire is held and they offer their experiences, perspectives, and chat one-on-one with the attendees. For LA, Convos With Claire goers got the opportunity to hear from celebrity special guests such as tv personality Tami Roman, designer Michael Costello, stylist EJ King, fashion guru Ty Hunter, and skincare expert Rachel Roff of Urban Skin RX!

Claire with Ty Hunter

Claire with Michael Costello

The theme called for all things tropical and guests showed up and showed out in their best paradise looks! Be sure to check out the street style from Convos With Claire here.

Besides celebrity guest speakers, we had other familiar faces in the building at Convos With Claire. The legendary urban fashion designer Karl Kani and renowned fashion stylist Law Roach even stopped by for the fun!

Claire with Karl Kani

We would like to thank all of you beautiful Bombers and Bombshells who came out for the LA festivities and we hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did! Thank you to our sponsors as well: Rayar Jeans, Urban Skin Rx. Irregular Exposure, NAKEAH Cosmetics of Hollywood, and DeLeón Tequila!

Claire with Jessica Williams of Irregular Exposure

Claire With Nakeah Fuller of NAKEAH Cosmetics of Hollywood

Michael Costello and Claire snagging a selfie with attendees

Stay tuned to see where Convos With Claire is headed next…

Want to vend or sponsor? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com.