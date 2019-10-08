Recap: Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s NYC Pop Up Shop Hosted by Claire Sulmers and Yandy Smith Featuring Haute Richesse, Cream NYC, Moskate Life, and More!

This weekend was filled with fashionable fun for all to enjoy in the name of shopping! Held in New York City, Fashion Bomb Daily Shop hosted a Pop-Up Shop for our lovely readers to indulge in fashion steals and splurges over delicious treats by Amanda’s Caked by Mandy, Belaire Champagne, and wine by Moskato life!

The amazing event was hosted by our EIC Claire Sulmers with Love & Hip-Hop New York’s very own Yandy Smith, and such Bomb brands listed below brought the heat for shoppers to rave over:

We received exclusive ‘The Coldest Bomber’ and ‘In Your Lane’ pieces and sets from Haute Richesse

Flirty sundresses, cute sets and sporty attire from In My Own Lane Boutique

Including “Distinguished, Sophisticated, and Luxurious” luggage , and hip jogging sets for your comfort from Adoni NYC:

Beauty brand Yelle Beauty was in the building, that Yandy Smith herself can attest to being amazing!

Trendy coats, and other Bomb products from Monet D Boutique were available, too.

Not to mention “Iconic” fashions in any form from The Haus NYC:

Even exclusively made merch from JP Harper NYC with their edgy detailing to the most bomb products.

And ‘Statement pieces for the most fashionable’ for those that are also the Crème De La Cream’ Cream NYC came through as well, along with unique pieces by Shop Zuri Ayira! Our ‘Cute’ bombshells received a pleasant welcome for chic fashion from the New York based boutique Cutely Covered, too.

We can’t leave out the jazzy, and cleverly crafted jackets that I’m sure caused a frenzy from Killer Mermaid Shop, based in Washington D.C!

Folks who came out totally had a great time going through all the bomb brands and products!

I’m sure all of our lovely bombshells had a ball, and shopped until they dropped! Until next tine folks. Be sure to prepare for our biggest networking event Convos with Claire held in Washington D.C, Oct. 26th! Get your tickets here.

Want to vend or sponsor? Email events@FashionBombDaily.com.

Thank you to everyone who came out!

Photography by: Nneka Peters