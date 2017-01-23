Real Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017

Real Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017
The Haute Couture fashion shows are underway in Paris! David Nyanzi is on the ground taking pix.
Take a look at who he spied:
These two beauties looked lovely in fur collar coats and sandals.
I loved this fur sleeve coat! Bright red hair and a camouflage added pop.
Dior’s Spring RTW “We Should all be Feminists” shirt is a hot commodity! First Natalie Portman, then Rihanna, and now this young lady! Yes to her skirt and leggings.

Lastly, this young man kept warm in a shearling coat, placed over a snazzy jacket and slacks.

What do you think?
See even more in the gallery above.
Images: David Nyanzi

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

