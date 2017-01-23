Real Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017

The Haute Couture fashion shows are underway in Paris! David Nyanzi is on the ground taking pix.

Take a look at who he spied:



These two beauties looked lovely in fur collar coats and sandals.



I loved this fur sleeve coat! Bright red hair and a camouflage added pop.



Dior’s Spring RTW “We Should all be Feminists” shirt is a hot commodity! First Natalie Portman, then Rihanna, and now this young lady! Yes to her skirt and leggings.



Lastly, this young man kept warm in a shearling coat, placed over a snazzy jacket and slacks.

Images: David Nyanzi