Real Style: New York Fashion Week Day 2 Photographed by David Nyanzi

Day 2 at New York Fashion Week exploded with loads of street style, expertly captured by photographer David Nyanzi. Without further ado, behold the best sidewalk chic from #NYFW:
It’s all Gucci! It wouldn’t be fashion week without at least one Gucci spotting. This young fashionista worked the brand’s yellow logo sweatshirt and monogram bag, further accessorizing with thigh high boots and fun shades. Work!
Sisters Cipriana Quann and TK Wonder are always sartorial visions. Mixed prints and big hair came together to create eye catching looks.
Priya Shukla is one of the chicest women in the industry! The PR direction worked a black and denim color palette and Chanel shoes.
Fun fringed shoes beautifully accented a striped top and jeans.
Yes! To off duty model style. I love these ruffled pants, and her cropped tee was a nice touch.
Lastly, Jan Quammie is a street style star. She manages to look both comfortable and fly, and she did just that in Pharrell x Adidds Human Race sneakers and an artfully constructed skirt. This woman just gets it.
That’s the best from Day 2!
Who had your favorite look?
Images: David Nyanzi
