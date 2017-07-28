Real Style: The National Urban League Conference

The annual National Urban League Conference is taking place in St. Louis Missouri, with a mission to empower the community and #SaveOurCities. The inspiring event is a great opportunity to network and learn how each member can be of service both locally and nationally.

We came to cover the event and also uncover the style of a few chic attendees.

Take a look:



Kim Blackwell is an executive we all should aspire to emulate! In addition to owning PMM Agency and being one of the top women in PR and marketing, Ms. Blackwell is always super fly. Yes to this head-to-toe Gucci ensemble!



Inside the convention center, we stopped Gallvin, who stood out in yellow frames and a shaved hairstyle.



Courtney was summery and fresh in a striped crop top, maxi skirt, and platforms.



Most attendees come in business casual looks, as modeled by this young lady in all white and nude pumps.



Lastly, this fly fashionista was stunning in an orange dress and multicolored sandals.

That’s all for now! I’ll be signing books today starting at 3 at the Toyota Camry booth! Be sure to stop by and get you copy of The Bomb Life!

Smootches!

Images: Visuals by Pierre

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.