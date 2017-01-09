Real Style: London’s Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 2

My heart pitter patters when it comes to Street Style at Fashion Week! Effortless chic emanates from the latest round of stylish subjects, captured by David Nyanzi.

Without further ado…!



It’s always difficult to strike that balance between fashion and function, but this attendee did so like a G! Yes to the coat and sneakers combo!



Denim was played up with by blue tones in this casual ensemble.



Double Trouble! Leather pants were twice as chic with these Afro and sunglasses sporting twins.



London blokes always give traditional a twist. A pinstriped suit was enlivened here by an abbreviated hem and a slick hairstyle.



I’m all about comfortable footwear, as modeled by this sneaker wearing Bombshell. A striped top added pop; a tailored suit screamed ‘about the business.’ Could she be any more chic?



We told you camouflage is chic! This young lady showed us how to rock the trend right in a jacket, sweater, and a Louis Vuitton bag.



Patched jeans added punch to a plaid shirt.



This dapper gent easily gets my vote for Best Dressed. Hot!

See even more fire in the gallery above. What do you think of the latest looks from London?

Images: David Nyanzi