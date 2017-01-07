Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1

David Nyanzi, our faithful street style photographer, has hit the streets for London Fashion Week, Men’s. Take a look at how guys (and gals) are rocking it this season!



Sure, it’s winter, but that doesn’t mean color is off the menu! A red coat added pop to this army green ensemble. Hot!



Tailored sophistication is always on trend. You can’t go wrong with a suit and a bomb overcoat.



Jean Paul Paula offered a more casual vibe in a plaid kilt over pants, and an edgy leather jacket.



Keep it comfy in sweats and a fur jacket, as this young man displays.



Women are representing! I need the deets on those snakeskin thigh highs!



Lastly, this young lady looked like a star in a star printed jacket and utilitarian boots.

Images: David Nyanzi