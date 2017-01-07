Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1

Real Style: London Fashion Week Men's January 2017 Part 1
Women are representing! I need the deets on those snakeskin thigh highs!
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
Jean Paul Paula offered a more casual vibe in a plaid kilt over pants, and an edgy leather jacket.
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
Keep it comfy in sweats and a fur jacket, as this young man displays.
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
This young lady looked like a star in a star printed jacket and utilitarian boots.
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
Tailored sophistication is always on trend. You can't go wrong with a suit and a bomb overcoat.
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
Sure, it's winter, but that doesn't mean color is off the menu! A red coat added pop to this army green ensemble. Hot!
Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 Part 1
David Nyanzi, our faithful street style photographer, has hit the streets for London Fashion Week, Men’s. Take a look at how guys (and gals) are rocking it this season!
Lastly, this young lady looked like a star in a star printed jacket and utilitarian boots.
That does it!
See even more in the gallery above (scroll to the top!). And stay tuned for more style from London town on Monday!
Images: David Nyanzi

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

