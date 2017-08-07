Real Style + Claire’s Life: BMW’s #Payit4Ward Brunch at STK Midtown

Happy Monday, folks!

This past weekend, I was graciously invited to BMW’s Pay it 4Ward brunch, which recognizes women making outstanding strides through community service. The event welcomed a diverse group of guests, who nibbled on hors d’oeuvres, networked, and capped off the day by test driving the BMW 4 series vehicles.





We were on the scene outside, taking some Street Style.

Take a look:



Reporter Tashara looked super cute in distressed jeans, a “Keep it To Yourself” tank, vest, and Louboutin pumps.



Kalil’s tall stature, sunglasses, and high top fade were all he needed to stand out.



These friends looked lovely in their summery colors. Yes to that blue Catherine Malandrino jumpsuit!



A designer you should know is Trey Denis of Denis Fashion Group. He was simple and striking in a button down shirt, uplifted by multicolored necklaces.



And as for me, I wore a look by Arryles, along with Giuseppe Zanotti mules and Gucci glasses.

Then, it was time for me to test drive the BMW 4 series!



I hopped in the convertible and took a loop in midtown.







The ride was exhilarating and the car is definitely a head turner!



Can’t wait to ride with BMW again:)

Images: Marta McAdams