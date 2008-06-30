Real Style: Chicago

Hey!
So my interns have been keeping busy this summer, helping solve Mail Bombs and also catching Real Style in their respective hometowns.
Checking in today is Charle, who brings us a bit of style from her neck of the woods.
Enjoy!
*********************************************************
So while traipsing around Wicker Park, Chicago’s most fashion conscious neighborhood, I stumbled upon this handsome writer named Chad:

realstyle-112

What amazing color mastery! Pairing that lavender American Apparel shirt with a vintage blue polka dart scarf is genius! He studied Fiction Writing at Chicago’s Columbia College, but I couldn’t believe he’d never taken a fashion class. Great job accomplishing a very quirky ensemble with masculine basics, sir.
Would you let your boyfriend wear this?
***********************************************************
Hmmm, I think I’d be ok with it!
Would you?
Smootches!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

