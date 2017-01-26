Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3

We’re wrapping up our Haute Couture street style coverage with these fashionable flix, courtesy of David Nyanzi!

Indulge in our favorites below:



Natasha Zinko has fun with fashion and I love it! Yes to the pink Blood Honey fur!



Winter style tip: do not wear your coat! This glam gal let her fur slip seductively off her shoulders. It works!



Same for this young lady, who matched her oversized red coat to her Fedora. Love those Gucci shoes!



A coat perched on the shoulders was a subtle accent to this orange injected, bejeweled ensemble.



The whimsy and insouciance of this look aptly embodies Haute Couture street style, no?



Lastly, both Rihanna and Kylie have worn this Vetements reversible camo coat, but I think this Street Style subject hands down styled it best. What do you think?

There you have it!

See anything you’d wear?

Images: David Nyanzi