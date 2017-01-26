Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3

Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
View Gallery
6 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
dsc_3754
Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
dsc_3754

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi-00
Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi-00

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
3-0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi
Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
3-0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi
Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-natasha-zinko-blood-honey
Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-natasha-zinko-blood-honey

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
09-0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi
Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 3
09-0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi

We’re wrapping up our Haute Couture street style coverage with these fashionable flix, courtesy of David Nyanzi!
Indulge in our favorites below:
real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-natasha-zinko-blood-honey
Natasha Zinko has fun with fashion and I love it! Yes to the pink Blood Honey fur!
dsc_3754
Winter style tip: do not wear your coat! This glam gal let her fur slip seductively off her shoulders. It works!
09-0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi
Same for this young lady, who matched her oversized red coat to her Fedora. Love those Gucci shoes!
0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi-00
A coat perched on the shoulders was a subtle accent to this orange injected, bejeweled ensemble.
3-0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi
The whimsy and insouciance of this look aptly embodies Haute Couture street style, no?

0-real-street-style-paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-3-david-nyanzi
Lastly, both Rihanna and Kylie have worn this Vetements reversible camo coat, but I think this Street Style subject hands down styled it best. What do you think?
There you have it!
See anything you’d wear?

Images: David Nyanzi

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

A model at Maison Martin MargielaReal Style: Paris Fall 2011 Fashion Week Day 3 Kanye West posing after the Jean Paul Gaultier ShowReal Style: Paris Fall 2011 Fashion Week Day 4 Gregory-Amrboisine-Ground-ZReal Style: Paris Spring 2012 Fashion Week Day 1 Fashion-Bomb-Daily-Idol-MagReal Style: Paris Spring 2012 Fashion Week Day 3 Fashion-Bomb-Daily-Real-StyReal Style: Paris Fall 2012 Fashion Week

  • Instagram

    • Shares