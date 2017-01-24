Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 2

Real Street Style: Paris Haute Couture Spring 2017 Part 2
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-5
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-5

paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi

paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-1
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-1

paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-2
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-2

paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-3
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-3

paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-4
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-4

paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-6
paris-haute-couture-spring-2017-part-2-by-david-nyanzi-6

The Paris Haute Couture Collections are underway! And those serious about style (and spending) are in attendance. David Nyanzi is on the ground to capture the fun.
Take a look at who he photographed:
This show goer did not come to play! White thigh high boots and a belted blazer served as her look for the day. Hot! or Hmm…?
Layered pearl necklaces, striped pants, and mirrored shades created a chic ensemble.

Soft blue and blush pink were enlivened by metallic boots. This outfit looks dreamy–and comfortable.
You can’t go wrong with monochrome! This gentleman opted for olive green.
We’re not wearing coats on our shoulders anymore, ladies! Lane Crawford buyer Tiffany Hsu showed us how it’s done in an oversized Vetements bomber jacket.
Lastly, this fashionista stopped traffic in black lace and green pumps.Tres chic!
Images: David Nyanzi

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

