Real Street Style: London Fashion Week February 2018 Photographed by David Nyanzi

London Fashion Week kicked off in earnest, and David Nyanzi is in the streets capturing street chic!
Take a look at who he fixed his lens on below:
It’s all about monochromatic looks like year, punched up by trendy accessories, like fanny packs. Raise your hand if you’re taking notes with this chunky sweater and wide pants ensemble. I love it!
Yet another winning ensemble. I vote yes to Mustard in silky tones.
Athleisure isn’t going anywhere soon! These friends channeled the Spice Girls in Adidas track suits.
These twins went for comfort in bright orange bomber jackets.
This young man represented in pinstriped pieces, topped by a denim jacket.
And lastly, what is more quintessentially British than Burberry? This dapper gent posed in front of a double decker bus in the house’s traditional tartan trench. Bomb!
Stay tuned for even more head turning looks from across the pond.
What do you think?
Images: David Nyanzi
