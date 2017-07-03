Real Street Style: Essence Festival Weekend 2017

Essence Festival always brings a slew of treasures to the city of New Orleans. While attending this culturally notorious event, one will see their fair share of popular celebrities, creative hairdos, and faddish fashion. We roamed the streets of New Orleans this past weekend to bring you some fierce fashion that will definitely inspire your wardrobe. Let’s jump into our findings below!

We caught up with adopted New Orleans native Solange (@saintrecords) while in her store Saint Heron. This natural cutie was wearing black oversize pants and a black spaghetti strap top which featured feathers at the bottom.

Stylist/On-Air personality Ashley Dunn (@iamashleydunn) looked absolutely fly in a red and white striped off-the-shoulder top, distressed denim shorts, and silver heels.

How cute is Courtney in this white off-the-shoulder top, green cargo pants, and mustard colored block heels?

Curt (@curt.james.third) gave minimalism a whole new stylish perspective in this oversize gray t-shirt, distressed ankle length jeans, and metallic loafers.

Distressed denim was a popular look at this year’s Essence Festival. This lovely lady paired her denim with a flower print bodysuit and tan sandals.

What’s fashion without mixed prints? I am loving how this goddess mixed and matched different patterns to create this eye-catching ensemble.

Krystal (@krystalgarner) kept it breezy and summer-like in this flowing peach dress with tan strappy sandals.

What’s New Orleans’ street style without a turban with a feather? Lexi (@lexiwiththecurls) matched her red head wrap with a black, yellow, and white stripe jumper and gold sandals.

Liberty (@libertyphilly) hit the streets of New Orleans in a gray t-shirt dress accented with a black thin belt, black sandals, and a metallic bra underneath.

Samjah (@samjahiman) matched the city’s colorful vibes in this yellow bralet, zebra high waist pants, and green New Balance tennis shoes.

Mea (@meaboykins) gave us major class in this yellow bell-sleeve dress paired with royal blue ankle strap heels.

This beauty worked a blue crop top, pink high waist trousers, and purple heels.

Off-the-shoulder was a popular fashion trend at Essence Fest, and this lovely lady kept it going in this burnt orange top, bronze drawstring pants, and brown sandals.

How dope was this gentleman in a graphic print overall short set and red tee?!

Robin (@robinmbarnes) was sassy in a pink and black pleated dress, fabulous pearl sunshades, and tan sandals.

This golden girl stole the show in this yellow African print wide leg jumper. I absolutely need this!

Which Essence Fest street style look was your favorite?