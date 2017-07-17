Real Street Style: Curl Fest 2017

The beauty of natural hair has prospered so much that it’s turned into a full day dedicated to amplified looks of natural hair care that can’t go unnoticed. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what went down on July 15th at Curl Fest 2017 at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY. But what better way to show off those flawless fros and curls than to get a full glimpse of some spotted fashionistas in the mix too?! Check out the looks we’ve caught up with below!

This poppin curly sue (@risas_y_rizos) came to slay in her fiery red off-the-shoulder frilled dress, paired with platform sandals which matched perfectly with her skin tone.

Prints on prints was Kia Marie’s (@thenotoriouskia) motto! She wore an aztec printed bandeau from Asos, layered with a floral kimono, high-waisted shorts from Top Shop, Zara sandals, and a bamboo clutch to match.

This all around beauty, Bre Scullark (@brescullark) proved that natural hair is also flattering cut short. She wore an elongated maxi open slit by @tribalgroove, paired with gold metallic flats.

These afrocentric ladies @reignglobal (left) and @milakoren (right) posed for a pic at the festival looking uniquely stylish.

Travel blogger, Sherice (@shesomajor) from the Bahamas couldn’t miss out on this epic day. She kept it relaxed/comfy, as she wore denim overalls, a white graphic tee, paired with orange New Balance sneakers.

The three amigos of @itsbanafrit wore matching prints, but they have a clear understanding of their own sense of style as it flowed accordingly. Each look was paired with gold sandals.

This is natural hair goals indeed! Educator, Hadiiyah (@hadiiyabarbel) wore a statement choker by @nishkami paired with a printed cutout maxi, and took the seductive route with a red lip.

Health guru, Dominiquesadé (@afrohemiansade) attended the festival in an olive green open slit midi dress, paired with red earrings and red hightop Reebok classic’s. We feel your spiritual vibes girl!

This blogger and entrepreneur (@daynabolden) rocked her 4c textured hair-do and complimented her hair style with a floral two-piece set by @cityrepublik, paired with gladiator sandals.

What are your thoughts on these looks from Curl Fest 2017?

Courtesy photos from: @flylifeimages, @linda_lme, @islandboiphotography, lamodeexpose.com